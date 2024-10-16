SU Laar Campus Holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship Cheque Distribution Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:38 PM
The University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship Cheque Distribution Ceremony among the students of all the Department of English, Commerce, Business and Computer Science. 16 needy and meritorious students received cheques amounting 39000 PKR each and thus making a total sum of 6,24000 PKR
Prof Dr Kahlil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, the worthy Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin while distributing cheques advised students to prudently utilise the scholarship funds for essential academic expenses and future savings.
The ceremony was organized by Prof Dr Azeem Bhatti, the focal person of SAFAO. All heads of the Departments Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Tufail Chandio, Prof Abdul Qadir Patoli, Dr Krishan Kumar joined the ceremony. The ceremony was concluded with the words of encouragement and support from the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Heads of Department.
APP/mmi-nsm
