SU Launches ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Monsoon Plantation Drive To Celebrate Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh University's Area Study Center Far East & Southeast Asia in collaboration with Inner Wheel District 327 organized a monsoon plantation drive under the theme “Marka-e-Haq & Green Sindh University Initiative” as part of the independence day celebrations on Friday.
The SU spokesperson told that the event was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati by planting a sapling.
Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Professor Dr Nanak Ram, Director ASC Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, Dr Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Majid Ali Noonari, Zulfiqar Ali Soomro and the female members of Inner Wheel District 327 also planted the saplings.
The plantation campaign aimed to promote environmental sustainability, patriotic spirit and a greener campus.
Speaking at the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the significance of tree plantation as a national duty, linking it with the theme of Marka-e-Haq, symbolizing responsibility, resilience and hope for a sustainable future.
