Open Menu

SU Launches Tree Plantation Drive At SDSC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

SU launches tree plantation drive at SDSC

A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings.

Addressing the event, the vice-chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the challenges associated with maintaining planted greenery, stating that every student and teacher should plant at least one tree on the campus as a gift to the next generation.

He said it was the responsibility of both students and teachers in the maintenance of the plants, expressing the university's ambition to double and triple the number of trees in the campus.

He stressed the importance of tree planting in reducing the earth's temperature and increasing rainfall, framing it as a continuous act of charity and reward.

Dr Irum Khushnood affirmed that the planting campaign will continue in the center, ensuring that all planted saplings are fully maintained. During the campaign, Regional Manager HANDS Abdul Razzaq Umrani, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto and others also participated.

Related Topics

Sindh Student Jamshoro Abdul Razzaq Event All

Recent Stories

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

51 seconds ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

4 minutes ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci c ..

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..

4 minutes ago
 We should use word of 'independence' with pride in ..

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

4 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

4 minutes ago
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

17 minutes ago
 Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrustin ..

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

11 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali ..

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan