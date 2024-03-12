SU Launches Tree Plantation Drive At SDSC
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings.
Addressing the event, the vice-chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the challenges associated with maintaining planted greenery, stating that every student and teacher should plant at least one tree on the campus as a gift to the next generation.
He said it was the responsibility of both students and teachers in the maintenance of the plants, expressing the university's ambition to double and triple the number of trees in the campus.
He stressed the importance of tree planting in reducing the earth's temperature and increasing rainfall, framing it as a continuous act of charity and reward.
Dr Irum Khushnood affirmed that the planting campaign will continue in the center, ensuring that all planted saplings are fully maintained. During the campaign, Regional Manager HANDS Abdul Razzaq Umrani, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto and others also participated.
Recent Stories
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan51 seconds ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital4 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing4 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif4 minutes ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP4 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad4 minutes ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2617 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights11 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept11 minutes ago
-
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari4 minutes ago
-
Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik4 minutes ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC4 minutes ago