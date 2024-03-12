SU launches tree plantation drive at SDSC

A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A tree plantation drive was initiated at the Sindh Development Studies Center (SDSC) of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Mohammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Center's Director Dr Irum Khushnood inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings.

Addressing the event, the vice-chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro emphasized the challenges associated with maintaining planted greenery, stating that every student and teacher should plant at least one tree on the campus as a gift to the next generation.

He said it was the responsibility of both students and teachers in the maintenance of the plants, expressing the university's ambition to double and triple the number of trees in the campus.

He stressed the importance of tree planting in reducing the earth's temperature and increasing rainfall, framing it as a continuous act of charity and reward.

Dr Irum Khushnood affirmed that the planting campaign will continue in the center, ensuring that all planted saplings are fully maintained. During the campaign, Regional Manager HANDS Abdul Razzaq Umrani, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto and others also participated.