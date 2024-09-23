SU law students successfully complete Parliamentary Internship Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Students from the Institute of Law, Elsa Kazi Campus, Sindh University (SU) have successfully completed a six-week internship and parliamentary training at the National Assembly.

According to a university spokesperson, the program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience in the legislative process.

During the training, they were educated on legislation and government affairs in detail.

The spokesperson said that this program was made possible due to the efforts and recommendations of Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Director of the Institute of Law, to help the students understand the parliamentary proceedings and align the education of law with practical experiences.