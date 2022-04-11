UrduPoint.com

SU Management Announces Rescheduling BA-LLB Semester Examinations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 06:46 PM

SU management announces rescheduling BA-LLB semester examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday announced rescheduling the semester examinations of BA-LLB of public and private sector law colleges.

According to announcement, the university management has decided to conduct semester examination of BA-LLB from April 14, 2022 in two phases.

The first phase of semester examinations will be conducted from April 14 to 21, 2022 while the second phase of semester examinations conducted from May 10 to 19, 2022.

