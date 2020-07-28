UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Management Appoints New Academic Heads For Its Departments/institutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

SU management appoints new academic heads for its departments/institutes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has appointed new academic heads of four of the varsity's departments/institutes here on Tuesday.

According to announcement, those who have been appointed included Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Ali Tunio as Director Institute of Microbiology, Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Mughal as Director Abida Taherani Sindh Development Studies Centre, Prof. Dr. Saima Shaikh Chairperson Department of Sociology and Prof. Dr. Naheed Kaka as Chairperson Department of Zoology.

The newly-appointed heads received their respective appointment orders from the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his office as they also extended their thanks to the learned Vice Chancellor for reposing his trust and confidence in their personae; pledging their dedicated endeavor to uplift the department/institute under their respective charge.

Dr. Burfat, congratulating all of them, emphasized the need for their special focus on learner facilitation, innovation, promotion of knowledge, internalization of scope and adoption of modern teaching-learning paradigms including virtual mode of pedagogy and practicum and e-learning, fair-play and transparency.

Related Topics

Sindh Kaka Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

13 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

21 minutes ago

SCCI discusses harnessing Italian technology in bo ..

24 minutes ago

GWU organises third discussion session of ‘You a ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.