SU management appoints new academic heads for its departments/institutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has appointed new academic heads of four of the varsity's departments/institutes here on Tuesday.

According to announcement, those who have been appointed included Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Ali Tunio as Director Institute of Microbiology, Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Mughal as Director Abida Taherani Sindh Development Studies Centre, Prof. Dr. Saima Shaikh Chairperson Department of Sociology and Prof. Dr. Naheed Kaka as Chairperson Department of Zoology.

The newly-appointed heads received their respective appointment orders from the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his office as they also extended their thanks to the learned Vice Chancellor for reposing his trust and confidence in their personae; pledging their dedicated endeavor to uplift the department/institute under their respective charge.

Dr. Burfat, congratulating all of them, emphasized the need for their special focus on learner facilitation, innovation, promotion of knowledge, internalization of scope and adoption of modern teaching-learning paradigms including virtual mode of pedagogy and practicum and e-learning, fair-play and transparency.