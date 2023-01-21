UrduPoint.com

SU Management Decided To Establish Software House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

SU management decided to establish software house

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to establish varsity's software house and introduce I.T skills development courses in its campuses.

According to university spokesman, the decision to this effect has been made in a meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof, Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Friday.

The meeting has decided the varsity's software house would be registered with the concerned forum so that its products could be made available for sale in the market. Software house will function under supervision of the Technology Incubation Centre of the university.

The meeting also decided to introduce I.T, skills development courses as community service so that the university students could develop their skills and get jobs in different fields of information technology.

