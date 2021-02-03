(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The management of the University of Sindh, in a bid to lower down expenditure of electricity being incurred on residential colony of university employees, has decided to switch from bulk metering to individual consumer metering.

A team of Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (HESCO) led by Chief Engineer Planning (CEP) Department Manzoor Hussain Soomro called on the University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and discussed in detail the matter regarding removal of bulk meter from the campus and installment of separate electricity meters outside the quarters and bungalows situated at SU colony in a bid to steer the varsity out of the prevailing financial crisis.

The HESCO team also presented their survey report on the installation of separate meters in the residential colony and other departments of the University of Sindh to the vice chancellor who granted approval of carrying out the fitting work of separate meters and complete it before April 30,2021.

The HESCO Chief Engineer assured the vice chancellor of their full cooperation and said that University of Sindh was the oldest and first higher educational institution of the country for which he also wanted to contribute as per his capacity.