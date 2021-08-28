UrduPoint.com

SU Management Decides To Restart Physical Teaching, Learning With Conditions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

SU management decides to restart physical teaching, learning with conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to restart physical teaching and learning at the main campus as well as additional campuses with conditions from August 30, 2021.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, 50 percent of the students will attend their classes on alternate days or rotation basis. The students of Part-II, Part-IV and Final Year will attend physical classes for the first 15 days while students of Part-I and Part-III will attend their online classes on rotation basis.

Similarly, the students of Part-I and Part-III will attend physical classes and students of Part-II, Part-IV and Final Years will attend online classes on rotation basis during the next 15 days of the month.

The university management has advised that all teaching faculty members, staff and students should show their COVID-19 vaccination card before entering their respective classrooms, departments and institutes with strict compliance of SOPs while the management declared wearing the face mask and maintaining social distance mandatory for all during teaching hours in the campuses.

The university management has asked the heads of the departments, institutes and campuses to strictly watch the observance of SOPs.

Any student, teacher or employee having cough, fever, short breath or any symptom showing COVID-19, indication should immediately report to the concerned head of the department, institute or campuses.

The hostel accommodation should be provided to those students who are allowed to attend physical classes only, the management directed, adding that no outsider should be allowed to enter the university premises i.e. teaching departments, hostels or centres etc.

