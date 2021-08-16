UrduPoint.com

SU Management Distributes Cheques Under Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Programme

Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:27 PM

SU management distributes cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Programme

A total of 1104 meritorious male and female students of Academic Year 2020 University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday received the cheque of first installment of Rs. 40,000/- each under second phase of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 1104 meritorious male and female students of Academic Year 2020 University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday received the cheque of first installment of Rs. 40,000/- each under second phase of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed cheques of Rs. 40, 000/- among undergraduate students at a ceremony organized by the Students Financial Aid Office of at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Faculty of Arts.

According to university spokesman, the Higher education Commission Islamabad had granted an amount of Rs. 70 million under the programme and after deduction of Rs. 20,000/0 as tuition fees, the management had given a cheque of Rs.

40,000/- each to 1107 male and female meritorious students of the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the beneficiaries of the programme and said that it was the first time that 1107 scholarships had been distributed among the meritorious students of only one batch of the year 2020 as compared to 1313 scholarships given in the past among all batches of the varsity.

He informed the other 14 scholarships of different programmes are available with university management which will be given on merit to meritorious students. The Ehsaas Scholarships will be given to students for a period of four years with the condition that they will continue quality study during the academic period, he added.

