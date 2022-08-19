SU management extended summer vacations

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended summer vacations up to August 30, in its all campuses due to ongoing heavy spell of monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended summer vacations up to August 30, in its all campuses due to ongoing heavy spell of monsoon rains.

The Registrar informed here on Friday that all campuses of the university would now reopen from August 31.

However, he said that administrative staff and deans of different faculties would remain on scheduled duty.

The heads of departments of the campuses would perform duty two days in a week i. e. Monday and Tuesday, the registrar added.