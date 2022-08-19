UrduPoint.com

SU Management Extended Summer Vacations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 10:31 PM

SU management extended summer vacations

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended summer vacations up to August 30, in its all campuses due to ongoing heavy spell of monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended summer vacations up to August 30, in its all campuses due to ongoing heavy spell of monsoon rains.

The Registrar informed here on Friday that all campuses of the university would now reopen from August 31.

However, he said that administrative staff and deans of different faculties would remain on scheduled duty.

The heads of departments of the campuses would perform duty two days in a week i. e. Monday and Tuesday, the registrar added.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro August All From Rains

Recent Stories

Children bathing in flood waters irks commissioner ..

Children bathing in flood waters irks commissioner

47 seconds ago
 ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan for inap ..

ECP issues contempt notices to Imran Khan for inappropriate remarks against CEC

50 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to bring higher education sector ..

Govt taking steps to bring higher education sector at par with int'l standards: ..

3 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of TA Mehmood Ahmad held

Funeral prayer of TA Mehmood Ahmad held

3 minutes ago
 Scholz Visit to Canada to Focus on Short Term Ener ..

Scholz Visit to Canada to Focus on Short Term Energy Pressures - Trudeau

3 minutes ago
 Pak -Customs foils attempt to clear banned items w ..

Pak -Customs foils attempt to clear banned items worth Rs.453 millions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.