SU management foils another attempt of land grabbing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro along with the Police foiled another attempt of land grabbing from the land mafia.

The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday evening that Directorate of Estate and Security of University of Sindh received information about the illegal construction at the varsity land situated at the back side of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

On such information the directorate staff led by Director Rafiq Ali Brohi reached the pointed out place where the land grabbers started resistance. The Director informed the situation to Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The Vice Chancellor contacted the Senior Superintendent of Police Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh and sought cooperation of the Police in releasing the varsity land from the land mafia, the spokesman informed and added that on the directive of SSP, when the Police reached to the spot, the land grabbers escaped from the spot.

The Vice Chancellor asked the Director Estate and Security to strengthen the security arrangements and protect every inch of the varsity land from the grabbers. Strict legal action should be taken against those who found involved in grabbing the varsity land, the Vice Chancellor maintained.