SU management grants scholarships to talented students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 15 meritorious students of different departments of University of Sindh Monday received cheques of rupees one hundred thousand each from the scholarship announced by the Kamran Educational Foundation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed the cheques among the students of different departments who received scholarships solely on merit. Dr Kalhoro said that the students should utilize money for educational purposes instead of wasting it on expensive mobile phones.

Director Students Finance Aid Dr Fiza Qureshi, Qamar Nagraj and others were also present on the occasion.