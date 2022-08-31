SU management make appointments including head of departments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The management of the University of Sindh on Wednesday appointed five senior faculty members on different academic posts including three heads of Departments.

According to registrar, after seeking necessary approval from the competent authority, Professor Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari has been appointed as the Director of the Center for Physical education, Health and sports Sciences and Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi as the Director of the Institute of English Language and Literature.

Associate Professor Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Department of Sindhi.

After their appointments, all the three heads of the academic centre, institute and department respectively have resumed charge.

Besides, Assistant Professor of Sindhi Department, Dr. Rushdullah Shah Bukhari has been appointed in charge of Arts Faculty Building, while Professor Dr. Tarique Hasan Umrani, who recently completed his three-year tenure as Director at the Institute of English Language and literature has been appointed as the honorary Director of Alumni Affairs and Student Employment.