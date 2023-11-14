SU management reschedules pre-entry test for admission in LLM

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has rescheduled to date of conducting a pre-entry test for admission in LLM Academic Session 2024 which is scheduled for November 19, 2023.

The Director of Admissions University of Sindh informed here on Tuesday that according to the new schedule, the pre-entry test for admission in LLM will now be conducted on November 26, 2023.