SU management reverses decision regarding admission fee increase

The meeting of deans committee chaired by the Vice-chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday reversed the decision of trivial increase in the admission fees as approved by the syndicate in its recent meeting after mulling over the financial difficulties of the students

The committee decided to take up the matter of withdrawal of insignificantly increased admission fees in the next meeting of the syndicate for further resolution in this regard.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the syndicate members would be requested in the next meeting that the approval might be granted to the action of withdrawal of increased fees for both the students studying under the merit and self-finance categories.

He said that the students enrolled under merit and self-finance categories had been directed to submit their pre-determined admission fees before the commencement of examinations scheduled from July 6, 2021.

"Withdrawing the modest increase in admission fees, the deans committee has decided to conduct the first semester examinations of students studying in the second, fourth and fifth years from July 6 to July 17, 2021, while the online classes of first year and MA / MSc / MBA (Previous) will continue during this period in order to complete their courses/ syllabus.

It was also decided that the controller of examinations will prepare a timetable for the semester examinations of 2nd, 4th and 5th year- students from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The meeting agreed that the students of second, fourth and fifth years could submit their online examination forms by July 5.

The meeting unanimously approved that a help desk would also be set up in the controller's office, where from the students would be provided necessary guidance regarding the exams. "For the convenience of the students, they will also be given a day break during the exams so that they may prepare fully for their papers without any tension", the meeting decided.

It was also decided that 40 marks would be given on assignments and 60 marks on paper while every paper would carry 100 marks and the duration for the papers would be two hours. The meeting decided that the semester examinations of first and third years as well as MA / MSc and MBA (Previous) would be conducted after Eid-ul-Adha.