SU management scheduled first semester examination from May 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has scheduled to conduct first semester examination of different batches of all disciplines in its campuses from May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has scheduled to conduct first semester examination of different batches of all disciplines in its campuses from May 23, 2022.

According to university spokesman, the management has finalized all arrangements for conducting examination with facilitation to candidates including of plying of buses from already selected points to campuses.