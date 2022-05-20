UrduPoint.com

SU Management Scheduled First Semester Examination From May 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM

SU management scheduled first semester examination from May 23

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has scheduled to conduct first semester examination of different batches of all disciplines in its campuses from May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has scheduled to conduct first semester examination of different batches of all disciplines in its campuses from May 23, 2022.

According to university spokesman, the management has finalized all arrangements for conducting examination with facilitation to candidates including of plying of buses from already selected points to campuses.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro May All From

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in Sukkur

59 seconds ago
 Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isola ..

Rain, wind-thunderstorm likely to persist in isolated places ;PMD

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz removes chairman, con ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz removes chairman, controller BISE over examination ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Needs More High-Precision Rockets, Drone S ..

Ukraine Needs More High-Precision Rockets, Drone Systems - Zelenskyy's Aide

1 minute ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds ..

Russian Finance Ministry Paid Coupon on Eurobonds Maturing in 2026, 2036 in Doll ..

1 minute ago
 Govt's focal point is to serve humanity: CM

Govt's focal point is to serve humanity: CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.