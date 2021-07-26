UrduPoint.com
SU Management Set Up COVID-19 Vaccination Centre In Varsity's Mini Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

SU management set up COVID-19 vaccination centre in varsity's mini hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh (SU) in collaboration with Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative has set up COVID-19 vaccination centre in varsity's mini hospital.

The focal person COVID-19 Vaccination Task, University of Sindh Dr.

Farhan Zeb said the vaccination centre was established on special directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. He said the centre has started functioning from Monday.

The university employees could get themselves vaccinated at this centre by bringing their CNIC or varsity's employee certificate, he added.

