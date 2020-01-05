SU marks Kashmiri people right to self determination day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) have been brought to witness unprecedented horrors in form of most violent massacre as India had been exploiting its inclement troops to act as ruthless oppressive machinery to stifle freedom voice of people of Kashmir.

"We also vehemently slam round-the-clock atrocities inflicted upon our Kashmiri brethren by the oppressive Indian military machine; we also register strong protest against forced communication shut down, brutal curfew in the valley and willful criminal denial of access to medical assistance to Kashmiri people by Indian troops".

These views were observed on Sunday by University of Sindh (SU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his address at a rally taken out from Allama I. I. Kazi round-about of the varsity to the campus central library by faculty, officers and students to exhibit solidarity to Kashmiri brothers and sisters on their 'Right to Self Determination Day'.

The Vice Chancellor said, terrible human rights excesses, belligerent formidable violations of established international codes of conduct, subjugating peoples' will; restricting their rightful civil, cultural, religious and political liberties, silencing their voice, suppressing their freedom is akin to subjecting them to slavery. "This all, added by tremendous intensity of violence, is what makes Kashmir issue a case of worst human debacle and tragedy.

And it should be perceived as such", Dr. Burfat argued.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro in his remarks called upon the world community to intervene, play their role to bring genocide of innocent, unarmed and peaceful freedom fighters to an end in Kashmir. India has unleashed a reign of terror there which the conscientious world quarters need to curb forthwith".

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that their Kashmiri brethren had rendered invaluable sacrifices. India, despite most formidable and sinister atrocities had not been able to silence the most vocal and most judicious voice of Kashmiri people. "We stand in utter support of the exemplary struggle of people of Kashmir, pay them rich tribute for their sacred fight and salute their valor, courage and commitment", he said.

The Focal Person Sindh University Campus Dadu Prof. Dr. Muniruddin Soomro, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Provost Boys Hostels Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Mughal, Director sports Boys Ajved Ahmed Bhatti and former SUEWA President Ghulam Nabi Bhallai also spoke on the occasion.

The participants of the rally carried placards bearing slogans in support and solidarity of their Kashmiri brethren and their rightful struggle.

The Deans, academic and administrative heads, senior academicians, researchers, civil society leaders, social activists and general public vehemently participated in the rally.