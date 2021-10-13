SU Mirpurkhas campus holds first ever job fair

UrduPoint.com

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro on Wednesday organized the first ever job fair at its Mirpurkhas campus for students to facilitate them in choosing suitable employment after completion of their studies

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the campus Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso inaugurated the job fair.The job fair was arranged by the department of commerce and headed by the incharge chairperson Professor Dahshila.

Addressing the students, Imamuddin Khoso said that the varsity campus was playing its role in providing job opportunities to its graduated students.

Dr. Khoso said such job fairs played a vital role in bridging the gap between universities and industry and also helped students understand modern market demands. "We need to work with industries in order to provide them with skilled manpower", he said The organizer of the event Prof. Dahshila said that SU Mirpurkhas campus was producing business as well as commerce experts to play an important role in promoting industrialization in the country.

She said the purpose of the fair was to provide employment opportunities to the final year students by gathering the industries and academia on a single platform.

