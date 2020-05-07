SU mulls over implementation of virtual LMS in face of pandemic

As per specific guidelines of HEC and Government of Sindh, a high profile zoom cloud meeting chaired by SU vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and attended by deans of all teaching faculties, members of the varsity syndicate and administrative heads, was held to appraise online academic arrangements being put in place by SU Directorate of Internet Services and SU Quality Enhancement Cell

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :As per specific guidelines of HEC and Government of Sindh, a high profile zoom cloud meeting chaired by SU vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and attended by deans of all teaching faculties, members of the varsity syndicate and administrative heads, was held to appraise online academic arrangements being put in place by SU Directorate of internet Services and SU Quality Enhancement Cell.

The Director Sindh University's Internet Services Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani and QEC Director Dr. Altaf Nizamani in separate sessions briefed the house on how the system would effectively and efficiently work after they received formal 'go ahead' from the varsity's relevant bodies/authorities.

They informed that Learning Management System covered features including various modes of teaching, testing and library facilities matching face-to-face teaching-learning practice.

Dr. Burfat paid rich tribute to IT heads and teams for their competent, dedicated services and thanked all in attendance in the meeting for their satisfaction, support and encouragement in the given context.

"Together, we will prevail over the odds facing thousands of Sindh youth; who we will help out no matter what", the VC resolved.