SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

The students of computer science and information technology at the Sindh University Naushero Feroze Campus held an exhibition of software and hardware projects developed on the basis of modern research under the supervision of the teachers of their respective departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The students of computer science and information technology at the Sindh University Naushero Feroze Campus held an exhibition of software and hardware projects developed on the basis of modern research under the supervision of the teachers of their respective departments.

According to the spokesman of the University, the exhibition was jointly inaugurated by MNA Abrar Ali Shah, SSP Naushero Feroze Suhai Aziz Talpur, Member Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Maqbool Ahmad Hussain Shah, Dean of IBA Sukkur University Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah and other teachers.

Among the projects presented in the exhibition, the first prize was won by Shehbaz Haider and Aneeb Memon, who developed an automated robot with the help of robotics and artificial intelligence that can extinguish fire with water in emergency situations.

While the second prize was bagged by Kashif Ali, Sadaf, Faisal Sand and Sajid Solangi, who demonstrated to measure the potholes with an automated system using artificial intelligence to ensure accurate estimates, were prepared for repairs. The third position was won by Mubeen Ahmed, Athar Ahmed, Taha Hanif and Abraz Wagan who developed a language learning mobile application in Sindhi, urdu and English for children's education.

On this occasion, the pro-vice chancellor of the campus and the guests appreciated the projects prepared by the students. Finally, certificates were distributed among the successful students.