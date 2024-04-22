SU Observes 'Earth Day' With Green Youth Movement
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Department of Geography, University of Sindh, Jamshoro and the Green Youth Movement celebrated "Earth Day" with various activities on Monday. A walk was organized in this regard under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro from the Alla`ma I.I. Kazi library to the department of Geography, followed by a tree plantation drive.
During the event, the VC emphasized the importance of keeping the earth clean, promoting tree plantation in educational institutions, and its benefits nationwide.
Meanwhile, dean Dr. Agha Asad Noor Pathan, Chairman of the Geography department Dr. Soojo Mall Meghwar and others shed light on the positive impacts of tree plantation on the environment.
The event was attended by teachers of Sindh University and colleges, educational experts and a large number of students of the University.
