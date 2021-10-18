SU observes World Food Day

UrduPoint.com

The students of the University of Sindh Monday observed the World Food Day to raise awareness about food insecurity, migration and agricultural development in the country

According to university spokesman, the students of the Department of Nutrition and Food Technology and Biochemistry led by their teachers Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Dr. Atif Hussain Mangi and Dr. Hussain Ali Abro took out a rally that marched from the department to the central library.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa said that the objective of observing the day was to reiterate commitment to the global concern to ensure food security.

This year's theme is "Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life", she informed.

She said that there was a lot of potential in the food sector and varsity's responsibility was to create awareness among farmers about new agricultural technology and innovations in order to help end the food crisis in the country. "We observe world food day each year at the university in order to talk about ways to eradicate hunger, malnutrition and poverty and to increase awareness about food security, climate change, a healthy diet and lifestyles," she added.

