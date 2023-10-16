SU observes World Food Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The faculty and students of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences at the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Monday observed World Food Day.

According to the university spokesman, the department has organized a ceremony in this connection which was chaired by its head Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari. The event was centered on the poignant theme for the year: 'Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.'

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Lashari emphasized that students must serve as the department's ambassadors, carrying the vital duty of raising public awareness about the importance of this precious resource.

Dr. Anila Naz Soomro advocated for the inclusion of small fish species in diets as a solution to combat the growing issue of malnutrition in Sindh.

She called upon the students to explore modern fisheries technology to diversify the range of fish by-products.

Dr. Punhal Khan Lashari highlighted that a staggering 70 percent of the Earth's surface is covered by water emphasizing the pivotal role aquatic resources play in sustaining our global food supply.

Dr. Baradi Waryani underscored the imperative to make the water sources free from pollution and to ensure they remain uncontaminated, particularly in alignment with this year's theme.

Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari eloquently underscored the crucial role of water resources in addressing global food security calling for concerted action to combat hunger through widespread awareness and support initiatives.

He also urged the preservation of the Indus River and its protection from pollution.