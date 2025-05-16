SU Observes Youm-e-Tashakur With Patriotic Rally Led By Vice-Chancellor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A rally to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was taken out at the University of Sindh on Friday under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati.
The rally commenced from the back gate of the Administration Block (AC-II) and passed through various departments including Planning & Development, the Controller’s Office and the Directorate of Admissions. It culminated in a large demonstration at the main entrance of the Administration Building.
Carrying placards and banners, the participants raised passionate slogans in support of Pakistan and its armed forces, while strongly criticizing the Indian government, BJP and RSS.
Addressing the participants, Dr Khoumbati said that we were celebrating Youm-e-Tashakur with the entire nation. “The successful targeting of 26 locations by Pakistan Air Force inside India and the safe return of our jets is a matter of national pride,” he said.
He further stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood united behind its brave soldiers and security forces. “Our Air Force demonstrated not only military strength but also strategic wisdom and precision. This victory is a message to the enemies of peace that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty," he said.
He added that Universities were not only centers of knowledge but also of national consciousness and resistance. “Through this rally, we reaffirm our trust in Pakistan's military leadership and their commitment to national security,” he said.
The rally was attended by a large number of university employees, students, faculty members and administrative officers. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after the speeches.
