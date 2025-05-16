Open Menu

SU Observes Youm-e-Tashakur With Patriotic Rally Led By Vice-Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic rally led by Vice-Chancellor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A rally to mark Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was taken out at the University of Sindh on Friday under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati.

The rally commenced from the back gate of the Administration Block (AC-II) and passed through various departments including Planning & Development, the Controller’s Office and the Directorate of Admissions. It culminated in a large demonstration at the main entrance of the Administration Building.

Carrying placards and banners, the participants raised passionate slogans in support of Pakistan and its armed forces, while strongly criticizing the Indian government, BJP and RSS.

Addressing the participants, Dr Khoumbati said that we were celebrating Youm-e-Tashakur with the entire nation. “The successful targeting of 26 locations by Pakistan Air Force inside India and the safe return of our jets is a matter of national pride,” he said.

He further stated that the entire Pakistani nation stood united behind its brave soldiers and security forces. “Our Air Force demonstrated not only military strength but also strategic wisdom and precision. This victory is a message to the enemies of peace that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty," he said.

He added that Universities were not only centers of knowledge but also of national consciousness and resistance. “Through this rally, we reaffirm our trust in Pakistan's military leadership and their commitment to national security,” he said.

The rally was attended by a large number of university employees, students, faculty members and administrative officers. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after the speeches.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

4 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

18 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan