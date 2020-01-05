SU offers admission to qualified candidates on remaining available seats

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has invited online applications from the candidates who had qualified Pre - Entry test to get admissions in different departments on remaining available limited seats.

The Director Admissions, Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto here other day advised those candidates who had obtained minimum 30 passing marks in entrance test could apply for admission before 4 p.m on January 06, 2020.

All interested candidates have been directed through a proforma placed at the official website of university of Sindh and the link, http://results.usindh.edu.pk/resultarea/index.php/result/availableseats and printed proforma along with copy of CNIC or Form B, must submit at the counter of Directorate of admissions before 4 p.m on Monday (Jan 06).