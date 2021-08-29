UrduPoint.com

SU Online Services To Remain Suspended On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

SU online services to remain suspended on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to improve and upgrade the online services being offered by the University of Sindh Jamshoro, work on transferring the old servers to the new dedicated servers has been started which will continue by Monday morning resulting in suspension of the services.

According to Director Information Technology Services Center, University of Sindh, Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, the online servers of the University of Sindh are being transferred to the new dedicated servers, therefore the access to the University's website, LMS and e-portal will be temporarily disabled.

He said that after the complete transfer of data and servers, the better and suitable online services will be provided on the website.

The website will become more efficient and functional and the students as well as other visitors across the globe will be able to get proper knowledge about academic programs, examinations, test results and other required information easily, he added.

