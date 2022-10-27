SU organized awareness walk against breast cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Students, Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services, and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Thursday organized an awareness walk regarding breast cancer.

Jointly led by the Director Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Deputy Director Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari, Director NIMRA Dr. Syed Shahid Iqbal, the rally was taken out from Zero Point to Arts Faculty Building by the Bureau of STAGS in collaboration with Nimra Cancer Hospital Jamshoro in a bid to raise awareness about breast cancer, wherein several teachers and male as well female students participated.

Students who participated in the walk were carrying banners and placards in their hands emphasizing to the youth to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the lethal breast cancer.

After the awareness walk, the participants attended a seminar at the Department of International Relations.

Addressing the seminar, Director NIMRA Dr. Syed Shahid Iqbal said that the awareness campaign against breast cancer should be made public at the national level. Pamphlets and information materials should be distributed so that both males and females could get proper knowledge about the fatal disease, he added.

He said that due to ignorance about the prevalence of breast cancer in men, the diagnosis of the disease was delayed and the ailment strengthened its hold on the human body and led it to fatality.

He said that because of a lack of awareness in Pakistan, 89 percent of patients were diagnosed afterward and 59 percent of the patients were diagnosed before the condition worsened.

The consultant Oncology NIMRA Dr. Naseema Munir said that breast cancer was a curable disease and that if it was diagnosed in time, there was an effective treatment available for it.

She said that NIMRA had facilities for the initial screening of patients, disease diagnosis, biopsy, ultrasound, and mammography adding that the expenses incurred on the said tests were affordable even for a common man.

She said that breast cancer was increasing both in women as well as in men; consequently. The men should also consult a physician immediately if they felt any abnormal movement in the body, she said.

She informed me that cancer was usually a hereditary disease, if someone in one's family suffered from the disease, they should undergo related tests at different times to detect the disease if it took place, adding that detection of breast cancer in time was the only effective weapon against it.

Oncologist Radiation NIMRA Dr. Amna Suleman said that every year 90 thousand women were diagnosed with breast cancer and the death rate from the disease was high only because the illness was not detected in time.

She said that there was an urgent need to break cultural and traditional barriers in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion the Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar said that there was concern over the further spread of breast cancer in the region including Pakistan due to a plethora of reasons.

She said that modern demographic trends indicated that the number of cancer patients will increase further.

She said that diagnosis of breast cancer at an early stage was always significantly effective in reducing both morbidity and mortality.

Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari said that mammographic screening was associated with different social, cultural, and economic groups, but women in Pakistan approached the doctor in the last stage of cancer due to many social, economic, and cultural boundaries.

He said that patients' age, employment status, lack of awareness, fear of surgery, and belief in traditional and spiritual treatment were the root causes and dangerous trends.