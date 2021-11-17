UrduPoint.com

SU Organizes Awareness Seminar On Emergence Of Women's Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

SU organizes awareness seminar on emergence of women's leadership

The Women's Leadership Club Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized awareness seminar on "Emergence of women's leadership: challenges and opportunities" to explore the factors of women leadership and promote secure environment, gender equality, socio-economic rights and problems of women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Women's Leadership Club Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized awareness seminar on "Emergence of women's leadership: challenges and opportunities" to explore the factors of women leadership and promote secure environment, gender equality, socio-economic rights and problems of women.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with Sindh Police and Women Protection Cell, and Anti-Harassment Cell University of Sindh.

The President of Women's Leadership Club Sanam Altaf Chandio highlighted the aims and objectives of the Club adding that the prime objective of the club is to engage students in positive activities.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar in his keynote address emphasized on three 'Es': Education, Employment and Empowerment of women.

He elaborated the objectives of Pakistan Study Centre according to the Act of the Centre and highlighted the Centre's performance in teaching, research and community services and said that the main objective of the establishment of the Women's Leadership Club is to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG's) Goal No.5 which is about gender equality.

The Director analyzed the challenges faced by women including domestic violence, gender discrimination and lack of safety at workplace.

He emphasized the need to ensure the participation of women as provided under the Article 34 of 1973.

Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar explored the factors for the emergence of women's leadership which include education, family support, self confidence and he argued that women leaders have proved themselves effective leaders in dealing with pandemic crises.

The women have demonstrated a substantial level of resilience and capacity to sustain under dangerous circumstances created by pandemic virus, he said.

The Chairperson Anti-Harassment Cell University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa informed about the support available at the Cell in case of harassment cases. The purpose of this cell is to work on enquiries or help out girls students, she said.

The Director Women Protection Cell Marvi Awan appreciated all activists, organizers, members including members of her team, police, women activists.

She admired the services of the Director Pakistan Study Centre and said that the centre has taken great initiatives for establishing different clubs for youth empowerment and engagement of students in creating awareness about gender issues. She said that the other departments of the University of Sindh should replicate the model of such clubs of the Pakistan Study Centre.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police United Nations Education Jamshoro Women Family All Employment

Recent Stories

US homebuilding took a pause in October

US homebuilding took a pause in October

21 seconds ago
 Covax hits 500 mn Covid-19 vaccine dose deliveries ..

Covax hits 500 mn Covid-19 vaccine dose deliveries

23 seconds ago
 Commissioner inaugurates anti-measles, rubella cam ..

Commissioner inaugurates anti-measles, rubella campaign

24 seconds ago
 SBP to organise Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football Le ..

SBP to organise Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football League

26 seconds ago
 Youth drowns in Chenab due to river erosion

Youth drowns in Chenab due to river erosion

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner briefed on voters ..

Provincial Election Commissioner briefed on voters lists verification

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.