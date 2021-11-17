The Women's Leadership Club Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized awareness seminar on "Emergence of women's leadership: challenges and opportunities" to explore the factors of women leadership and promote secure environment, gender equality, socio-economic rights and problems of women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Women's Leadership Club Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized awareness seminar on "Emergence of women's leadership: challenges and opportunities" to explore the factors of women leadership and promote secure environment, gender equality, socio-economic rights and problems of women.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with Sindh Police and Women Protection Cell, and Anti-Harassment Cell University of Sindh.

The President of Women's Leadership Club Sanam Altaf Chandio highlighted the aims and objectives of the Club adding that the prime objective of the club is to engage students in positive activities.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar in his keynote address emphasized on three 'Es': Education, Employment and Empowerment of women.

He elaborated the objectives of Pakistan Study Centre according to the Act of the Centre and highlighted the Centre's performance in teaching, research and community services and said that the main objective of the establishment of the Women's Leadership Club is to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG's) Goal No.5 which is about gender equality.

The Director analyzed the challenges faced by women including domestic violence, gender discrimination and lack of safety at workplace.

He emphasized the need to ensure the participation of women as provided under the Article 34 of 1973.

Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar explored the factors for the emergence of women's leadership which include education, family support, self confidence and he argued that women leaders have proved themselves effective leaders in dealing with pandemic crises.

The women have demonstrated a substantial level of resilience and capacity to sustain under dangerous circumstances created by pandemic virus, he said.

The Chairperson Anti-Harassment Cell University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa informed about the support available at the Cell in case of harassment cases. The purpose of this cell is to work on enquiries or help out girls students, she said.

The Director Women Protection Cell Marvi Awan appreciated all activists, organizers, members including members of her team, police, women activists.

She admired the services of the Director Pakistan Study Centre and said that the centre has taken great initiatives for establishing different clubs for youth empowerment and engagement of students in creating awareness about gender issues. She said that the other departments of the University of Sindh should replicate the model of such clubs of the Pakistan Study Centre.