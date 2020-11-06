SU organizes condolence reference for prominent IT scientist Dr. Ismaili

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Various aspects of the life, contributions, research work and struggles for promoting higher education especially in the field of information technology (IT) of eminent information technology scientist and former acting vice chancellor professor (meritorious) Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili were discussed at a condolence reference held in his memory at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Friday.

Chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Dean faculty of engineering and technology Prof. Dr. Khalil Khunbhati, focal person SU campus Larkano Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, former director of the institute of information and communication technology (IICT) Prof. Dr. Asad Ali Shaikh, Dr. Lachhman Das, Dr. Kamran Pathan, Dr. Arifa Bhutto, two daughters of late Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili, family members, friends, faculty members, employees and a large number of students participated in the reference to pay tribute to the great scientist and offer prayers for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro paid a glowing tribute to Dr Ismaili for his contributions towards higher education at University of Sindh and said that good teachers were always remembered for devoting their lives to preparing their students to face future challenges and achieve their objectives and the departed soul was one of such visionary educators.

The Vice Chancellor said that he knew Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili from student life back in 1984-85 and always found him industrious and hard-working adding that the passing professor was appointed as lecturer at IICT just a year prior to him in 1986 since then they both had developed good working relationships.

He said that the IT scientist was an upright man and dedicated towards imparting quality education. "Late Dr. Ismaili rendered his services as Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Mirpurkhas campus, director IICT, first ever dean of newly established engineering faculty and head of various committees but remained honest, reliable and trustworthy", Dr.

Kalhoro said.

Recalling his memories, he said Dr. Ismaili was once assigned to look after the ongoing renovation work of Allama I.I Kazi mosque at the varsity and he ensured the transparency and remained present on the site round the clock to watch over after performing his duties at the campus.

The Vice Chancellor said that Dr. Ismaili never compromised on taking his classes as professor or never let his fellow teachers to miss their classes as director IICT and he would love his students, employees and faculty like his own progeny.

Dr. Kalhoro said that during his illustrious career as teacher and administrator professor Ismaili enjoyed respect and influence among his students and colleagues as he had always taught them with full dedication and commitment.

Dean faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Khunbhati highlighted the struggles and efforts of the late professor made to get the degrees of IT, electronics, software and telecommunication engineering accredited from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) with his pragmatic approach, vision and mission.

He said that Dr Ismaili is a meritorious professor, who was a retired pioneer dean of the newly established faculty of engineering & technology, served the university in various capacities for almost 34 years. "During his service, he would actively take his classes and conduct research", he said and added even being Pro-Vice Chancellor, he used to come and take his classes which shows his exemplary dedication, commitment and sincerity with the teaching, students and his university.

The Focal person, Sindh University Campus Larkana Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, former dean and teacher of the late IT scientist Dr. Asad Ali Shaikh and Dr Kamran Taj Pathan also addressed the participants of the condolence reference and paid rich tribute to the service of Dr. Ismaili who died on November 4 in a Karachi hospital after contracting with the deadly Coronavirus.