SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday organized an interdepartmental declamation contests in English, urdu and Sindhi.

According to a university spokesman, female students have grabbed the top positions in all three languages, no male student emerged victorious in achieving any position in Urdu declamation contest.

The declamation contests were held in Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, where in an English declamation contest, Khushi Anwar, a second-year student of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Alisha Noor, a second-year student of the Department of Psychology and Akash Ali, first-year student of the Faculty of Law stood first, second and third respectively.

Assistant Professor of the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL), University of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Waseem Malik and Assistant Professor of the Center for English Language and Linguistics (CELL) of Mehran University Jamshoro Shaukat Ali Lohar participated as judges for the English contest.

In an Urdu contest, the first-year student of the Department of Public Administration Syeda Ume Abiha, second year student of the Faculty of Law Dua Tahir and final year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Aleena Khan grabbed first, second and third positions respectively. No male student got any position in the Urdu contest, where All Pakistan debaters Ansab Qureshi and Areeb Shaikh participated as judges.

The final year student of the Department of Zoology Samina Jatoi, a second-year student of the Department of Islamic Culture Anam Imam Bakhsh and a fourth-year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Lokesh Kumar got first, second and third positions respectively in Sindhi language contest where Assistant Professor of the Department of Sindhi Dr. Syed Rushdullah Shah alias Makhmour Bukhari and All Pakistan debater Kashif Mehdi participated as judges.

Besides a large number of teachers and students from various departments, the Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar and Deputy Director Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari also attended the declamation contests.