Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SU Organizes Interdepartmental Declamation Contests

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:34 PM

SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contests

The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday organized an interdepartmental declamation contests in English, Urdu and Sindhi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday organized an interdepartmental declamation contests in English, urdu and Sindhi.

According to a university spokesman, female students have grabbed the top positions in all three languages, no male student emerged victorious in achieving any position in Urdu declamation contest.

The declamation contests were held in Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, where in an English declamation contest, Khushi Anwar, a second-year student of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Alisha Noor, a second-year student of the Department of Psychology and Akash Ali, first-year student of the Faculty of Law stood first, second and third respectively.

Assistant Professor of the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL), University of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Waseem Malik and Assistant Professor of the Center for English Language and Linguistics (CELL) of Mehran University Jamshoro Shaukat Ali Lohar participated as judges for the English contest.

In an Urdu contest, the first-year student of the Department of Public Administration Syeda Ume Abiha, second year student of the Faculty of Law Dua Tahir and final year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Aleena Khan grabbed first, second and third positions respectively. No male student got any position in the Urdu contest, where All Pakistan debaters Ansab Qureshi and Areeb Shaikh participated as judges.

The final year student of the Department of Zoology Samina Jatoi, a second-year student of the Department of Islamic Culture Anam Imam Bakhsh and a fourth-year student of the Faculty of Pharmacy Lokesh Kumar got first, second and third positions respectively in Sindhi language contest where Assistant Professor of the Department of Sindhi Dr. Syed Rushdullah Shah alias Makhmour Bukhari and All Pakistan debater Kashif Mehdi participated as judges.

Besides a large number of teachers and students from various departments, the Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar and Deputy Director Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari also attended the declamation contests.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Student Male Jamshoro Jatoi All From Top

Recent Stories

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

2 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf B ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France ..

Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France to Build Container Ships - Re ..

6 minutes ago
 US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Deta ..

US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia - ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for s ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for sustainable steps to prevent ro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.