SU organizes online Ph.D research seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Virtual events have fast begun becoming a new norm at University of Sindh Jamshoro that has not only secured 9th enviable rank across Pakistan in online readiness for teaching-learning practice, but has also left other sister universities behind in the launch of innovative concept of urban forest by establishing one at its premises.

These views were expressed on Sunday by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address on the occasion of presentation of final PhD thesis defense seminar by Assistant Professor Faculty of education Zohra Khatoon on the topic, "Students' Learning Attitude towards Science".

The university management also steadily elevating research standards at the varsity by strictly adhering to HEC benchmarks, he said and congratulated scholar Zohra Khatoon and her research supervisor upon successful final defense of thesis.

The presentation was followed by a highly informative and intellectually-invigorating discussion in form of questions by the audience and answers by the scholar.

Among those who participated in online research seminar included Vice Chancellor University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi, the supervisor of research scholar and Dean of the concerned faculty Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen.