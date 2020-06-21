UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Organizes Online Ph.D Research Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:20 PM

SU organizes online Ph.D research seminar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Virtual events have fast begun becoming a new norm at University of Sindh Jamshoro that has not only secured 9th enviable rank across Pakistan in online readiness for teaching-learning practice, but has also left other sister universities behind in the launch of innovative concept of urban forest by establishing one at its premises.

These views were expressed on Sunday by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address on the occasion of presentation of final PhD thesis defense seminar by Assistant Professor Faculty of education Zohra Khatoon on the topic, "Students' Learning Attitude towards Science".

The university management also steadily elevating research standards at the varsity by strictly adhering to HEC benchmarks, he said and congratulated scholar Zohra Khatoon and her research supervisor upon successful final defense of thesis.

The presentation was followed by a highly informative and intellectually-invigorating discussion in form of questions by the audience and answers by the scholar.

Among those who participated in online research seminar included Vice Chancellor University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi, the supervisor of research scholar and Dean of the concerned faculty Prof. Dr. Saleha Parveen.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Jamshoro HEC Sunday National University

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

36 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.