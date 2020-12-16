UrduPoint.com
SU Organizes Rally To Commemorate Sixth Anniversary Of APS Tragedy

Wed 16th December 2020

SU organizes rally to commemorate sixth anniversary of APS tragedy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh on Wednesday organized a walk on the eve of sixth anniversary of the APS Peshawar tragedy.

The rally led by SU vice chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat was taken out from zero point and culminated at the Central library where it converted into a demonstration.

Addressing the participants, the vice chancellor said that the martyrs of the APS tragedy could not be forgotten adding that the innocent children sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country for which they will always be remembered.

"The terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan conducted the attack on the school and martyred 132 innocent students and 17 staff members in 2014. It was a cowardly assault which itself annihilated the attackers and united the Pakistani nation against the inimical forces", he said.

"We share the grief of the bereaved families and pray to Allah Almighty to grant them the courage and fortitude to bear this loss with equanimity", Dr Burfat said and added that the nation was still in a state of shock and sorrow over the brazen attack targeting the innocent schoolchildren.

He said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development. Those who facilitated and sponsored the scourge of terrorism had committed crimes against humanity and it was the responsibility of the nation to say 'never again'.

Meanwhile, director Sindhology Dr Mehmood ul Hassan, Dr Arifa Bhutto, registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro, Dr Sumera Umrani, Dr Aziz Ujan, Ghulam Nabi Kaka, Dr Farida Shaikh and many others paid rich tribute to the innocent martyrs of APS.

