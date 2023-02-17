UrduPoint.com

SU Organizes Sports Gala-2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) University of Sindh Friday organized a daylong Sports-Gala 2023.

According to a university spokesman, a large number of students from BS-I to BS-IV English linguistics and literature participated in the sports gala.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the sports gala and advised students to participate in sports activities so they can improve their physical fitness and academic performance.

He also urged teachers to instill in students a sense of faith, discipline, respect, and unity so they could develop into productive members of society.

He said that sports activities were crucial for students because they needed physical movement to stay mentally healthy and pursued their education for the benefit of the nation.

"The students are the nation's future; consequently, we must do everything in our power to ensure that they are well-equipped to handle the challenges posed by global development", he said and added that because a healthy body and mind went hand in hand, the varsity had been holding sporting events to help students succeed in maintaining their health and do their best for the country after they were passed out.

He asked the students to take part in establishing communication between their teachers and parents.

They should prevail upon their parents to coordinate their faculty, he said.

He claimed that the varsity's alumni were leading the charge to support the younger students in their pursuit of academic and athletic endeavors. "Due to hundreds of its athletes who are well-known worldwide for their prowess and talents in sports like hockey, squash, and cricket, Pakistan is a recognized nation in the world of sports", he said.

He emphasized that only the academic development of students was not an answer to the problems the country was facing, but there was a dire need to engage them in extracurricular activities.

He said that sports inculcated enthusiasm, spirit and discipline among the students, adding that during the sports gala, cricket, football, badminton and other games had been added to create sportsman spirit among the students.

Dr Rafique Ahemd Memon said that the sports gala had become an important annual festivity of the IELL adding that the young generation is the future leaders of the country and sports played an important role in grooming the personality.

Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi said that the institute will organize more sports events so as to keep the students physically healthy and mentally fit.

