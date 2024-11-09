SU Organizes Study Tour For Microbiology Students To PCSIR Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The Institute of Microbiology, University of Sindh Jamshoro arranged an educational study visit for its final-year BS students to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in Karachi, the other day.
The study tour led by the Associate Professor of Microbiology Dr. Abdul Nabi Mirjat & the Assistant Professor Dr. Nazir Ahmed Brohi was aimed at providing students with a hands-on experience of advanced microbiological research applications within a premier national research facility.
Dr. Nazir Ahmed Brohi said that the Primary purpose of the excursion was to expose students to the practical applications of microbiology, specifically in areas such as microbial analysis of food products, drug production research, cell and tissue culture, biotechnology and various R&D activities.
He said that the visit offered students valuable insights into crucial aspects of laboratory operations, including ISO standards, laboratory accreditation, validation processes and certifications.
The students were inspired and motivated by senior scientists at PCSIR, including Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laghari and Dr M. Naseem Khan, who encouraged them to participate actively in research, contributing to scientific innovation and knowledge development in Pakistan.
