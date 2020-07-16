SU organizes virtual talk on career opportunities for Physiologists

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The role of Physiologists has come to be more central in the wake of COVID-19 when the world pathological laboratories have started receiving a flood of blood samples to examine for the Virus.

This has led to phenomenal job openings for Physiology graduates, stated by Prof. Dr. Naveed Syed, an eminent Neuro-Science expert and Director/Chief Scientific Officer, Calgary University, Canada in his virtual talk on the topic " Careers in Physiology/ MLT".

The virtual talk was organized by the Department of Physiology University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday in collaboration with the Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) and broadcast live via the official Facebook page of the Bureau of STAGS.

He said the clinical physiologists and viral physiologists work in hospitals, medical science, laboratories, health care centers, universities, medical and dental schools, private or government research centers, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology industry. Prof. Syed informed that he had invented a chip that had turned out to be extremely useful in brain-based ailments.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat , in his telephonic message, welcomed the speaker to the varsity, thanked him for his time and cooperation and appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Laghari towards organizing the event.

The Chairman Department of Physiology Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Laghari and Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.