SU Organizes Walk To Mark National Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

SU organizes walk to mark National Women's Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Institute of Gender Studies (IGS), University of Sindh Friday organized an awareness walk to mark the National Women's Day.

The walk was brought out from IGS to the Department of Geography, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, attended among others by Director IGS Dr Misbah Bibi, Dr Ameer Ali Buriro, Aftab Rajar and Najma Gopang.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC encouraged women to adopt a healthy lifestyle and seek higher studies in order to grab good positions in different departments of Federal and provincial governments in due course of time.

Citing examples from different societies, he showed how women are objectified and gender stereotypes are reinforced. "Culture is often equated with nature, and this is what keeps women confined to submissive roles," he said.

The VC said that women empowerment would be possible through education, patience, flexibility and concern for others.

Dr Misbah Bibi said that the day was meant for women and their empowerment which highlighted the rights of females and recognized their struggle. Every girl should know about her rights and perform her role with responsibility, she added.

Dr Ameer Ali Buriro appreciated the efforts of women in nation building and said that every social issue had one solution and that was meaningful education.

He said over the few years, literacy rate had dropped to a great extent which was alarming adding that the government was required to complete working on different policies like scholarships, job offer market and university-industry linkages so that the women might get opportunities for seeking jobs.

"This can motivate other girls to study and strive for acquiring quality education. This is the only way to halt dropout of female kids from schools", he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

