SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sindh (SU) organized a workshop on the ‘National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU)’ on Friday to raise awareness among faculty members and researchers.

The SU spokesperson informed, the session held at the Centre for Pure & Applied Geology focused on guiding participants through the Higher education Commission’s (HEC) prestigious research grant initiative.

The workshop was graced by SU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati as the guest of honor. Around 40 faculty members attended the session, where Dr Khoumbhati delivered a talk on the technical evaluation of research projects, emphasizing the significance of rigorous assessment in ensuring impactful research outcomes.

He said that the NRPU program prioritized research projects addressing national challenges through basic, applied, translational, experimental and transformative research.

“The initiative also aims to foster collaborations between academic researchers and industry stakeholders to maximize research impact”, Dr Khoumbhati said.

Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto highlighted the importance of the NRPU program and stated that it served as a critical funding opportunity for researchers seeking to develop strategic, high-impact projects.

He stressed the need for faculty members to actively engage with such initiatives to enhance the university’s research profile.

Prominent scholars Prof Dr Riffat Sultana from the Department of Zoology and Prof Dr Farah Naz from the Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry served as resource persons for the workshop. They provided comprehensive guidance on the submission process for NRPU research projects, ensuring participants understood the key elements required for successful grant applications.

Dr Farah Naz guided participants on structuring project budgets effectively, explaining head-wise budgeting and justification strategies. She underscored the necessity of allocating resources efficiently and aligning financial plans with project goals. She further elaborated that clear financial planning enhances the feasibility of research projects and chances of securing funding.