SU partially suspends services on its website for proper maintenance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The information technology services centre (ITSC) of the University of Sindh has suspended the services on varsity's official website for carrying out proper maintenance and up gradation work.

The Director ITSC Dr Zeeshan Bhatti informed here on Sunday that the official website of the university usindh.edu.pk and all the departmental links under its subdomain ship have been made offline for a week in order to bring it on the cutting-edge technology to ensure its security system.

"This is being done to enhance the functionality, usability and data security measures using latest web technologies to develop a centralized portal for the entire University", he said and added that the main university website along with departmental links will be made offline and suspended for the general public till the up gradation was complete.

He informed that all the e-portals including LMS, attendance, result, exam portal, admission portal, dregs, sutc and annual portals will be functional as usual.