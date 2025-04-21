SU postpones semester exams in affiliated colleges scheduled from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Controller of Semester Examinations, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui has announced the postponement of semester examinations scheduled to begin from April 22, 2025, in all affiliated colleges.

According to the SU spokesperson, the decision was made in view of the current condition of roads and highways, and in response to appeals from concerned parents regarding the safety of students.

The University administration stated that the new dates and revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced once the situation returns to normal.

"The step has been taken purely in the interest of ensuring the safety and well-being of students, their parents and the examination staff", the Controller said.