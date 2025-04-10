Open Menu

SU Presents Rs 9.23 Billion Budget For 2024-25, Faces Rs 888 Million Deficit

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

SU presents Rs 9.23 billion budget for 2024-25, faces Rs 888 million deficit

The University of Sindh Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs 888.465 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs 888.465 million.

The budget along with revised estimates for the outgoing year was presented during the 37th meeting of the University's Senate, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati and attended by all members including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, senior faculty and Special Secretary to Universities & Boards.

According to the SU spokesperson, the estimated receipts for 2024-25 stand at Rs 8.592 billion. These include Rs 2.964 billion from the Government of Sindh, Rs 1.823 billion from the Higher education Commission (HEC), Rs 2.902 billion from student income, Rs 200 million from profit on investments and cash balances and Rs 702 million from miscellaneous sources.

The house was told that on the expenditure side, the university planned to spend Rs 5.103 billion on salaries, Rs 2.138 billion on the pensions and retirement benefits and Rs 1.994 billion on non-salary expenses.

According to the presentation, "The university operates 56 departments under 9 faculties across 5 campuses".

Despite the increased revenue from student fees, a large share of expenditures is still consumed by employee-related costs. The university continues to face staff shortages, with only 561 out of 1,062 sanctioned faculty positions filled and 2,069 out of 3,446 administrative posts occupied.

To address the budget deficit, the university has launched a deficit reduction plan that includes the introduction of four new BS programs, projected to generate Rs 77 million, implementation of austerity measures to save Rs 200 million and a campus-wide solarization project expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs 100 million.

In addition, a business plan is being developed to explore non-traditional sources of revenue and efforts are underway to improve recovery of student dues, hostel fees and commercial rents. The university leadership appealed to the Government of Sindh and HEC Islamabad for a special grant of Rs 511 million to bridge the funding gap and ensure uninterrupted academic and administrative functions.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan