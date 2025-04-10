SU presents Rs 9.23 billion budget for 2024-25, faces Rs 888 million deficit

The University of Sindh Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs 888.465 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The University of Sindh Jamshoro has presented its annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 9.236 billion, with a projected deficit of Rs 888.465 million.

The budget along with revised estimates for the outgoing year was presented during the 37th meeting of the University's Senate, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati and attended by all members including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, senior faculty and Special Secretary to Universities & Boards.

According to the SU spokesperson, the estimated receipts for 2024-25 stand at Rs 8.592 billion. These include Rs 2.964 billion from the Government of Sindh, Rs 1.823 billion from the Higher education Commission (HEC), Rs 2.902 billion from student income, Rs 200 million from profit on investments and cash balances and Rs 702 million from miscellaneous sources.

The house was told that on the expenditure side, the university planned to spend Rs 5.103 billion on salaries, Rs 2.138 billion on the pensions and retirement benefits and Rs 1.994 billion on non-salary expenses.

According to the presentation, "The university operates 56 departments under 9 faculties across 5 campuses".

Despite the increased revenue from student fees, a large share of expenditures is still consumed by employee-related costs. The university continues to face staff shortages, with only 561 out of 1,062 sanctioned faculty positions filled and 2,069 out of 3,446 administrative posts occupied.

To address the budget deficit, the university has launched a deficit reduction plan that includes the introduction of four new BS programs, projected to generate Rs 77 million, implementation of austerity measures to save Rs 200 million and a campus-wide solarization project expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs 100 million.

In addition, a business plan is being developed to explore non-traditional sources of revenue and efforts are underway to improve recovery of student dues, hostel fees and commercial rents. The university leadership appealed to the Government of Sindh and HEC Islamabad for a special grant of Rs 511 million to bridge the funding gap and ensure uninterrupted academic and administrative functions.