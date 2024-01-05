SU promotes 16 employees to next grade

The Departmental Promotion Committee of Sindh University Jamshoro on Friday promoted 16 employees to the next grade

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Departmental Promotion Committee of Sindh University Jamshoro on Friday promoted 16 employees to the next grade.

The spokesperson of the university said in a statement that 16 employees working in different departments of the university have been given promotion orders to the next grade.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko distributed letters in a ceremony organized in his office.

Six employees were promoted from grade 14 to 16, while four employees were promoted from grade 11 to 16 and one employee was promoted to grade 14 from grade 11. Additional Registrar Abdul Majeed Panhwar and Deputy Registrar Nadim Butt were also present at the ceremony