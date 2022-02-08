UrduPoint.com

SU Provides Another Opportunity To Students Resorted To Making Inordinate Delay In Filling Up Exam Fees

February 08, 2022

SU provides another opportunity to students resorted to making inordinate delay in filling up exam fees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh has provided another opportunity to its students (Improver and failure) who made inordinate delay in filling up their exam forms and deposit of fees but they were allowed to appear in the semester examinations in order to save their precious year.

According to university spokesman, this development was made in a meeting of academic and administrative officers including Pro Vice Chancellor, Focal Persons of Additional Campuses, Deans of different Faculties and Controller of Semester Examinations held on Tuesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The meeting was held in order to review the matter regarding announcement of semester results of second semester and solution of the issues pertaining to the improver and failure students who could not deposit their exam fees before taking the test.

The meeting decided to provide a chance to those improver and failure students who did not submit the online examination forms for their semester examination but appeared without it.

It said that these students should deposit the required examination forms and submit the manual forms in their respective fields forthwith otherwise their examination results would be withheld.

The Vice Chancellor sought a progress report from each dean and focal person regarding submission of examination results of his/ her Faculty and campus and directed them to send the remaining results after taking them from the teachers through the concerned chairpersons/ directors to the controller's office by February 14, 2022.

The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed that the results of the second semester examinations would be submitted to the controller office by February 14, 2022 through the chairpersons and directors of the concerned departments and institutes so that the controller could announce the examination results.

>