UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Ranked 501+ In THE Emerging Economies Uni Ranking 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

SU ranked 501+ in THE Emerging Economies Uni Ranking 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sargodha University got featured in Times Higher education (THE) Emerging Economies University Ranking for the first time by securing a position among top 501+ universities, according to the latest rankings issued by THE.

The ranking was based on 13 performance indicators, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, but the weightings were different to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.

Universities from China secured 14 places in the top 30 Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020.

Tsinghua University of China ranked at one while Peking University and Zhejiang University, China, were placed at numbers two and three, respectively. Universities from Russia, Taiwan, and South Africa were also featured in the top 10.

From Pakistan, 14 universities qualified for THE Ranking 2020. The Quaid-i-Azam University came at the top, ranked at 85th position amongst the world's top universities.

The Emerging Economies University Ranking includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange's FTSE Group as 'advanced emerging,' secondary emerging,' or 'frontier.

' Earlier, Sargodha University had made its entry into the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 and was ranked 1,276 in the world. The University also retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2020, and made its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

Established in 2002, the University has made significant progress in its academic profile in recent years due to progressive reforms being pursued by its current administration to meet the performance indicators of both the leading international ranking agencies, THE and QS.

Since 2017, Sargodha University has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing, and global outlook, whose outcome was reflected in its steady annual performance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Russia China Sargodha Progress South Africa London Stock Exchange 2017 2020 From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.