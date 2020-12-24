SU receives buses for students under HEC funded project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The first lot of four Hino buses including one air-conditioned coaster has reached at Sindh University for students under a funded project of Higher education Commission (HEC).

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday inaugurated the recently arrived buses in presence of the Registrar Dr Ameer Ali Abro, Advisor Engineering Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Project Director Abdul Wahab, Incharge Transport Rehmatullah Shar, teachers, officers and employees.

The buses and the coaster were handed over to the transport section after the ribbon cutting ceremony. The second lot of another four buses will arrive at the campus by the mid of January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat congratulated all stakeholders particularly students on arriving of new point buses and said that he had fulfilled his promise made with the students some couple of months ago regarding provision of new buses.

The VC said that he tried his best to get the project of purchase of buses approved by the authorities of Higher Education Commission which was duly sanctioned with a lot of hard-work and pursuance that ended with the arrival of the first lot.

He said that these eight buses will not meet the absolute demand of 32000 students' pick and drop at the campus but the availability of these buses would prove useful for the students to some extent. The university management would try to get more buses through HEC funded projects in future too, he assured. Later, Dr. Burfat along with concerned officials took a trip to campus by a bus and expressed pleasure over the activity.