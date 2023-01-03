SU receives NOC to start Ph.D, M.Phil programmes in new disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The authorities of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad has granted no objection certificate to the management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro to start programmes of Doctorate of Philosophy and Master of Philosophy in its new education disciplines.

According to university spokesman, the HEC authorities granted NOC to University of Sindh to start Ph.D.

programme in disciplines of Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Criminology and M.Phil programme in disciplines of Gender Studies, Physical Chemistry, Nutrition and food Technology, Media and Communication Studies and Organic Chemistry.

The Vice Chancellor while expressing gratitude for granting NOC to University of Sindh by HEC Islamabad and vowed thatthe university would play it vital role in providing scholars and trained manpower to public and private sector departments in above disciplines.