SU Registrar Issues List Of Eligible Candidates To Contest Syndicate Elections On Teachers' Category

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Registrar University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto Thursday issued a list of candidates who will contest the elections of the Syndicate in the teachers' category

The elections will be held on November 8, 2022, for the 4 seats of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Lecturer categories.

The Registrar, who is acting as Election Officer has informed that after scrutiny of nomination forms, four professors have been declared as eligible candidates to take part in the Syndicate election, which includes Professor Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah of Dr. M.A Qazi Institute of Chemistry, Professor Dr. Intzar Ali Lashari of Institute of business Administration, Professor Dr. Muhammad Hasan Agheem of Center for Pure and Applied Geology and Professor Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh of Institute of Physics.

He informed that Dr. Abdul Hameed Panhwar of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar of the Institute of Commerce, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and Dr. Saeed Akhtar Abro of the Institute of Plant Sciences has been declared eligible in the category of Associate Professor in the syndicate.

In the Assistant Professor category, Anil Kumar Bhatia of the Institute of Commerce, Ayaz Haider Mugheri of the Department of Philosophy, Ghulam Saqib Buriro of the Institute of English Language and Literature, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani of the Institute of Media and Communication Studies and Umeed Ali Rind of the Department of Statistics will contest the Syndicate election.

Similarly, in the Lecturer category, Abdul Rahman Nangraj of the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Asghar Ali Sahito of the Institute of Commerce, Ghulam Mustafa Thebo of the Center for Pure and Applied Geology, Kamran Brohi, and Dr. Shahmurad Chandio of Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science have been included in the list of eligible candidates to take part in the election.

According to the Election Officer, the candidates could withdraw their nominations on October 31, while the final list of candidates will be released on November 3, 2022.

He said that the elections will be held on November 8 and the results will be announced on the same day. However, he said the results will officially be declared on November 11, 2022.

