SU Registrar issues notification of elected candidates on Syndicate reserved seats

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Registrar University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto has issued the notification of the Names of successful candidates who won the election on reserved seats of the Syndicate in the Senate category of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the election on reserved seats in Senate category of the Syndicate was held onDecember 30, 2022 and Prof. Dr Naik Muhammad of the Institute of Physics and Prof. Dr Lachman Das Dhomeja of Dr A.H.S. Bukhari Postgraduate Centre of Information and Communication Technology have been declared successful in the election.