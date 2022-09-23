SU releases list of objections to MA, MSc admission forms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Controller Examinations Sargodha University Dr Muhammad Bashir said that list of objections on the admission form of students of 2nd annual examination of MA/MSC(part-I,II and composite) and 1st annual examination 2022 has been released on the University's website.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that the list can be downloaded from the university website and the candidates could get correction of the objections till September 27.

He said that the roll number slip would not be issued if the objections were not valid,adding the exams would be held in October, he added.